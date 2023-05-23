wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW BOSJ 30 Tournament Semifinals Set, Trademarks Filed for Ox Baker

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 30 Image Credit: NJPW

– During today’s NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30 event, Titan and Mike Bailey won their respective A-Block matchups to advance to the semifinals later this week. Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush, and Titan defeated reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

Bailey and Titan will now face the top seeds of B-Block in the semifinals on Friday, May 26. The finals will take place on Sunday, May 28 in Tokyo. The NJPW BoSJ 30 Tournament B-Block finals are scheduled for tomorrow (May 24) in Osaka.

PWInsider reports that Meghan Baker Kelly, the daughter of the late Ox Baker, has filed to trademark the ring name for her father for goods and services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) under the following categories:

* Hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
* Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor.
* Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

