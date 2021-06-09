Various News: Note On The Usos’ Character Alignment, WWE Stock Hits 52-Week High, This Week’s NJPW on Roku Channel Addition

– PWInsider reports that internally in WWE, Jimmy Uso is listed as a babyface while Jey Uso is still listed as a heel. It was noted that it may be the first time a full-time WWE team has been set up like that ever.

– PWInsider also reports that WWE stock hit a 52-week high today, as it’s currently $10.28 a share, trading at $68.43.

– This week’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on The Roku Channel will feature:

G1 Climax 30 : Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL: “Hiroshi Tanahashi looks to make up for a tough summer with another G1 miracle run—but he’ll have to take on double champion Tetsuya Naito in the first round. Former double champion and hated turncoat EVIL starts his tournament with a match against the wily Zack Sabre Jr.”