– The livestream is now available for today’s NWA vs. BRCW show:

Get ready for nearly TWO HOURS of wrestling action! The ring is on fire as Lakay defends his BRCW Heavyweight title against “That Dude” Jamie Stanley! Can Lakay hold on to his title, or will Jamie Stanley steal the throne? Brace yourselves for an all-out war as Knox and Murdoch go head-to-head against the Island Kings! It’s not just a match, it’s a war zone of power (Powerrr?)! Joe Alonzo faces off against the unconventional Cha Cha Charlie! Expect a battle of styles and a collision of charisma! The NWA World Television Title is up for grabs in a high-octane match between Thom Latimer and Noah Kekoa! With Thom looking to cash in his Lucky 7, the stakes couldn’t be higher!

But that’s not all! Pretty Empowered (NWA World Women’s Television Champions Kenzie Paige & Kylie Paige) are about to make their mark in a tag team sensation against MJ Jenkins & Ruthie Jay! Get ready for a fierce frenzy that will show the world who the real queens of the ring are! The action doesn’t stop there! Witness the clash of the BRCW All Star Title as Mark Long takes on Silas Mason! And hold onto your seats for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title match between Kerry Morton and Alan Martinez!

And finally in our MAIN EVENT, Daisy Kill & Talos face off against “The Vampire Warrior” Gangrel & Bull James in a tag team showdown that’s out of this world! Don’t miss a single episode! Subscribe to the NWA on YouTube today!