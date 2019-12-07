wrestling / News

Various News: Orange Cassidy Set for GCW Event in Nashville, El Cuervo Returning to the Ring This Month, G.o.D. Post-Match Promo

December 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that AEW talent Orange Cassidy is set for a Triple Treat Match on December 8 in Nashville. You can check out that announcement below. Orange Cassidy will face Tony Deppen and Arik Cannon.

– CWA has announced that El Cuervo de Puerto Rico will be returning to the ring later this month. He’s set for the upcoming CWA event on December 14. You can check out the announcement below. Cuervo will face Mike Nice and Manuel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match for the card.

– At yesterday’s NJPW World Tag League Day 16 event, The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated Manahbu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata. NJPW released a post-match promo clip with Gedo and the G.o.D. after the match, which you can see below. Currently, the G.o.D. are tied for second with 24 points in the World Tag League.

