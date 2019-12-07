wrestling / News
Various News: Orange Cassidy Set for GCW Event in Nashville, El Cuervo Returning to the Ring This Month, G.o.D. Post-Match Promo
– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that AEW talent Orange Cassidy is set for a Triple Treat Match on December 8 in Nashville. You can check out that announcement below. Orange Cassidy will face Tony Deppen and Arik Cannon.
*12/8 NASHVILLE UPDATE!*
ICYMI
ORANGE CASSIDY
vs
TONY DEPPEN
vs
ARIK CANNON
+
Gage/Gray
Dickinson/Ison
Blake/Jake
Effy/Mance
Mercer/Stunt
Lloyd/Colon/Justice
ScrambleFuck
H8 Trash v Violence4Ever
Get Tix:https://t.co/QYU42FVHS0
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/HfobGIqkwg pic.twitter.com/vDR1skQuoN
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 7, 2019
– CWA has announced that El Cuervo de Puerto Rico will be returning to the ring later this month. He’s set for the upcoming CWA event on December 14. You can check out the announcement below. Cuervo will face Mike Nice and Manuel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match for the card.
– At yesterday’s NJPW World Tag League Day 16 event, The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated Manahbu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata. NJPW released a post-match promo clip with Gedo and the G.o.D. after the match, which you can see below. Currently, the G.o.D. are tied for second with 24 points in the World Tag League.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Files Trademark For ‘The Bad Boy’, Apologizes To Rusev
- Bandido No-Shows AAA Event, Believed To Have Signed with CMLL
- Detailed Week 10 Ratings Breakdown for AEW Dynamite vs. NXT
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002