Various News: PCO Forced Off Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2 Due to Injury, Today’s Weekly ROH TV Lineup

– PCO was forced off last night’s Spring Break 6 Part 2 event due to injury. GCW announced last night that PCO suffered an injury Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches. As a result, he was unable to compete in his scheduled matchup against Speedball Mike Bailey (h/t Fightful).

PCO was replaced by Jordan Oliver for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. You can see GCW’s announcement below.

PCO was injured tonight at IMPACT. We learned of this just moments before the show went LIVE. We apologize for the change. We wish PCO the best and are sending positive vibes his way! https://t.co/qD7fyaoMxB — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 2, 2022

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV episode, showcasing classic matchups from 2002 and 2003:

* “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. Low Ki vs. Christopher Daniels (The Era of Honor Begins, Feb. 23, 2002)

* IWA Puerto Rico Intercontinental Title Match: Eddie Guerrero vs. Super Crazy (The Era of Honor Begins, Feb. 23, 2002)

* ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Champions Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. AJ Styles & Samoa Joe (The Conclusion, Nov. 28, 2003)