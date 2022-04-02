wrestling / News

Various News: PCO Forced Off Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2 Due to Injury, Today’s Weekly ROH TV Lineup

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– PCO was forced off last night’s Spring Break 6 Part 2 event due to injury. GCW announced last night that PCO suffered an injury Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches. As a result, he was unable to compete in his scheduled matchup against Speedball Mike Bailey (h/t Fightful).

PCO was replaced by Jordan Oliver for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. You can see GCW’s announcement below.

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV episode, showcasing classic matchups from 2002 and 2003:

* “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. Low Ki vs. Christopher Daniels (The Era of Honor Begins, Feb. 23, 2002)
* IWA Puerto Rico Intercontinental Title Match: Eddie Guerrero vs. Super Crazy (The Era of Honor Begins, Feb. 23, 2002)
* ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Champions Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. AJ Styles & Samoa Joe (The Conclusion, Nov. 28, 2003)

