Various News: PJ Hawx Announces Engagement, New Billy Corgan Podcast,

– Wrestler PJ Hawx announced his engagement yesterday. He’s marrying photographer Madline Brice. You can check out his Instagram post announcing his engagement below:

PJ Hawx wrote, “My stylist @maryyoungmoney making sure we looked good for our engagement photos. I cannot wait to marry you. Thank you to @madelinebricephoto for capturing these amazing photos!”

– NWA’s Joe Galli and Kyle Davis appeared on Billy Corgan’s podcast Thirty-Three