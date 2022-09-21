wrestling / News
Various News: PJ Hawx Announces Engagement, New Billy Corgan Podcast,
– Wrestler PJ Hawx announced his engagement yesterday. He’s marrying photographer Madline Brice. You can check out his Instagram post announcing his engagement below:
PJ Hawx wrote, “My stylist @maryyoungmoney making sure we looked good for our engagement photos. I cannot wait to marry you. Thank you to @madelinebricephoto for capturing these amazing photos!”
– NWA’s Joe Galli and Kyle Davis appeared on Billy Corgan’s podcast Thirty-Three
“Welcome to the world premier of your new favorite music podcast, Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan! Each episode, Corgan, along with co-hosts Joe Galli and Kyle Davis, bring you an exclusive look at the newest smashing pumpkins album, ATUM, track by track. We’ll break down the songs, going deep into the story, the lyrics, the melody, the connections to past albums and the connections to the world we all share. We’ll also be digging into the Pumpkins’ deep catalog to talk about their past hits, B-sides, and fan favorites.This episode, we’ll be premiering the album’s title track “ATUM,” as well as the hit song “1979,” and we’ll be joined by world class pianist, Mike Garson.”
More Trending Stories
- MJF Praises Stokely Hathaway, Says Ethan Page Is ‘A Star’
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week