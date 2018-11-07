wrestling / News
Various News: Possible Reason AOP Won The Tag Titles on Raw, Michael Hayes Pays Tribute to Jose Lothario, WWE Stars Send Diwali Wishes
– According to GivemeSport (via Sportskeeda), The AOP were reportedly given the tag titles on Raw, partly due to there not being a lot of options, and also to set them up for a feud with the Revival.
– Michael Hayes paid tribute to the late Jose Lothario
So sorry to hear about the passing of Jose Lothario.
What a Legend, especially in Texas.
I am proud to say I stole my left from Jose…after eating quite a few of them. Love and condolences to Pete and the family, friends and fans.
— Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) November 7, 2018
– Here are WWE stars sending happy Diwali to WWE’s fans in India…
#Diwali wishes to #India from @JohnCena, @StephMcMahon, @BeckyLynchWWE, @JinderMahal, @mikethemiz, @NiaJaxWWE and more!#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/b12vExAFVl
— WWE (@WWEIndia) November 7, 2018