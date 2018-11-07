Quantcast

 

Various News: Possible Reason AOP Won The Tag Titles on Raw, Michael Hayes Pays Tribute to Jose Lothario, WWE Stars Send Diwali Wishes

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AOP Authors of Pain Raw 11-5-18

– According to GivemeSport (via Sportskeeda), The AOP were reportedly given the tag titles on Raw, partly due to there not being a lot of options, and also to set them up for a feud with the Revival.

– Michael Hayes paid tribute to the late Jose Lothario

– Here are WWE stars sending happy Diwali to WWE’s fans in India…

