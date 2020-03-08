Various News: Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks Set for PROGRESS Tampa, New Matches Announced for Card, CWF Legends Fanfest Lineup for April

– PROGRESS Wrestling announced a number of new matchups for the PROGRESS Tampa show scheduled for Thursday, April 2 in Tampa, Florida. Current NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin is set to work a Triple Threat match at the event against against NXT UK’s Travis Banks and Kyle Fletcher. Here’s the updated lineup for the WRESTLExpo card:

* Warbeast vs. Anti Fun Police

* The OJMO vs. Spike Trivet

* Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks vs. Kyle Fletcher

* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Paul Robinson (c) vs. Nick Gage

– WrestlExpo also announced new details on the CWF Legends FanFest which is scheduled for April 2-4 during WrestleMania Week in Tampa, Florida. The show will feature panels and appearances by wrestling legends such as Abdullah the Butcher, Kevin Sullivan, and more. Here’s a lineup for the show:

Tales from the Armory

Thursday, April 2nd (2:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

Gather with the Legends of Championship Wrestling from Florida in a unique panel discussion about one of the most famous pro wrestling venues in North America at that very venue. A two-and-a-half-hour panel discussion + Q&A on all things CWF and all things Ft. Homer Hesterly Armory by those who both wrestled there on Tuesday evenings and attended as fans before they became wrestlers. Followed by a Photo Op with the entire group of Legends and an autograph opportunity from the participants. Panel includes Buddy Colt, Abdullah the Butcher, Bugsy McGraw, Ron Fuller, CWF Ref Bill Alfonso, David Sierra aka The Saint & The Cuban Assassin plus more to be announced.

Kevin Sullivan, My Dance with the Devil with Special Guest Maha Singh and more!

Friday, April 3rd (3:30 PM – 6:30 PM)

In the hallowed halls of the Ft Hesterly Armory, CWF Legend Kevin Sullivan promises to talk intimately about what, at the time, was one of the most controversial angles in the entire business, his “Dance with the Devil”. Many wondered how much was acting and how much Kevin actually became involved in the occult. The truth will finally be told plus stories on his feud with Dusty Rhodes, his time as WCW Booker during the Monday Night Wars and so much more. Sullivan will be joined by Bob “Maha Singh” Roop who he hasn’t seen in 30 years plus other guests in this two-and-a-half-hour Q&A followed by a photo with Sullivan & Singh in classic costume and makeup & an autograph opportunity. Note: Sullivan and Roop have Never appeared together for a photo op.

The Great Debate, Ron Fuller & Bob Roop 40 Years in the making

Saturday, April 4th (3:30 PM – 6:30 PM)

Over 40 years in the making, a “no holds barred” discussion between two bitter rivals. These two legendary wrestlers and bookers come face-to-face for the FIRST TIME since 1979 when Roop and four other wrestlers abruptly left Fuller’s Southeastern Wrestling promotion and formed their own group. Fuller has been outspoken on his weekly podcast about his trusted talent trying to steal his territory and the controversial “Plan B” Video, which would have exposed the business had it been released to the public. Nobody could get these two personal rivals in the same room to debate this hostile takeover attempt until NOW! Please note: There will be extra security between the men just in case things get heated, as we are taking no chances! There is also a limited amount of tickets for this once in a lifetime event. Includes the two-hour debate, a photo opportunity with both men together, and one autograph from both Roop and Fuller.