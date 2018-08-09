Various News: PWI Female 50 Expanding to 100, Mikey Whipwreck Partners With Indy Promotion

– The PWI Female 50 is doubling starting this year. Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced on Thursday that the list will expand to 100. The PWI Women’s 100 will be released this fall and will include worldwide talent, including women from Mexico, Japan, and Europe among other territories. The PWI Female 50 was limited to women that competed in the United States and Canada.

“With the rise of women’s wrestling in WWE, as well as the growth of promotions like STARDOM, Pro Wrestling EVE, and on the independents, there is an incredible amount of female talent out there today. It definitely seems like the right time to expand our ranking from 50 spots to 100,” said PWI Senior Writer Dan Murphy. “I think this will be one of the most ambitious and timely projects PWI has undertaken and I’m very excited to be coordinating it.”

– Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling has announced that it is partnering with ECW alumnus Mikey Whipwreck for a training school. The school is titled Underdogs and will open on August 20th in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. Whipwreck will train at the facility along with Tommy “Suede” Farra. You can find out more at the link.