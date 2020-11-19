Various News: Randy Orton’s Brother Tweets on Talk N’ Shop-A-Mania 2, New Total Bellas Preview Clip, GCW Announces More Slime Season Matches

– Nathan Orton, the brother of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, thanked Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Rocky Romero having him appear on Talk N’ Shop-A-Mania 2. Nathan Orton appeared during the event, parodying his brother Randy.

Nathan tweeted, “Thank you @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA & @azucarRoc for letting me be apart of #talkinshopamania2 It’s the best thing I’ve ever done @RandyOrton won’t talk to me.”

– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Brie and Nikki Bella are spying on the golf date with Artem and Kathy, which you can see below:

– GCW has announced new matches for the upcoming Slime Season event. Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice. Also, Kikutaro will face Allie Kat at the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 in Las Vegas. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.

*12/5 Vegas Update!* Just Signed FATU

vs

JUSTICE Plus:

Swann v Blake

Bey v Oliver

Mance v Atticus

RSP

Dickinson

Kikutaro

Webb

Kat

Sefa

Juicy Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK NEFT Vodka presents

Slime Season

Sat 12/5 – 7pm

Meet LV – Las Vegas Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QaDSbain3y — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 18, 2020