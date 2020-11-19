wrestling / News
Various News: Randy Orton’s Brother Tweets on Talk N’ Shop-A-Mania 2, New Total Bellas Preview Clip, GCW Announces More Slime Season Matches
– Nathan Orton, the brother of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, thanked Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Rocky Romero having him appear on Talk N’ Shop-A-Mania 2. Nathan Orton appeared during the event, parodying his brother Randy.
Nathan tweeted, “Thank you @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA & @azucarRoc for letting me be apart of #talkinshopamania2 It’s the best thing I’ve ever done @RandyOrton won’t talk to me.”
– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Brie and Nikki Bella are spying on the golf date with Artem and Kathy, which you can see below:
– GCW has announced new matches for the upcoming Slime Season event. Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice. Also, Kikutaro will face Allie Kat at the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 in Las Vegas. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.
*12/5 Vegas Update!*
Just Signed
FATU
vs
JUSTICE
Plus:
Swann v Blake
Bey v Oliver
Mance v Atticus
RSP
Dickinson
Kikutaro
Webb
Kat
Sefa
Juicy
Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK
NEFT Vodka presents
Slime Season
Sat 12/5 – 7pm
Meet LV – Las Vegas
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QaDSbain3y
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 18, 2020
