Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Openweight Title Match Set, Lineup for Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live Supercard

– As noted, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on NJPW World. Tom Lawlor will defend his Strong Openweight title against Lio Rush. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush

* Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs

* JR Kratos vs. Fred Yehi

– Also set for tonight, the United Wrestling Network will hold its UWN Primetime Live two-hour Supercard PPV event on FITE TV. The show starts at 9:30 pm ET. Here’s the lineup:

* Inaugural Championship Match: Mike Bennett vs. Chris Dickinson

* David Finlay vs. Will Alday

* Gino Rivera vs Juicy Finau

* Midnight Heat vs “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas aka “PPRay”

* Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks & Alex Coughlin vs Kevin Martinson & Rust Taylor & Daniel Garcia

* Ruby Raze vs Viva Van

* Blake Troop makes his pro wrestling debut.