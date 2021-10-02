wrestling / News
Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Openweight Title Match Set, Lineup for Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live Supercard
– As noted, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on NJPW World. Tom Lawlor will defend his Strong Openweight title against Lio Rush. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong
* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush
* Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs
* JR Kratos vs. Fred Yehi
– Also set for tonight, the United Wrestling Network will hold its UWN Primetime Live two-hour Supercard PPV event on FITE TV. The show starts at 9:30 pm ET. Here’s the lineup:
* Inaugural Championship Match: Mike Bennett vs. Chris Dickinson
* David Finlay vs. Will Alday
* Gino Rivera vs Juicy Finau
* Midnight Heat vs “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas aka “PPRay”
* Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks & Alex Coughlin vs Kevin Martinson & Rust Taylor & Daniel Garcia
* Ruby Raze vs Viva Van
* Blake Troop makes his pro wrestling debut.
