Various News: Reminder on Tonight's NJPW Strong, Openweight Title Match Set, Lineup for Tonight's UWN Primetime Live Supercard

October 2, 2021
NJPW Strong 9-27-21

As noted, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on NJPW World. Tom Lawlor will defend his Strong Openweight title against Lio Rush. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong

STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush
* Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs
* JR Kratos vs. Fred Yehi

– Also set for tonight, the United Wrestling Network will hold its UWN Primetime Live two-hour Supercard PPV event on FITE TV. The show starts at 9:30 pm ET. Here’s the lineup:

* Inaugural Championship Match: Mike Bennett vs. Chris Dickinson
* David Finlay vs. Will Alday
* Gino Rivera vs Juicy Finau
* Midnight Heat vs “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas aka “PPRay”
* Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks & Alex Coughlin vs Kevin Martinson & Rust Taylor & Daniel Garcia
* Ruby Raze vs Viva Van
* Blake Troop makes his pro wrestling debut.

NJPW Strong, UWN Primetime Live, Jeffrey Harris

