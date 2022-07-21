Various News: Rockey Romero Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Official Theme Song for Death Before Dishonor, Britt Baker Reacts to Supreme Series Figure

– Wrestler Rocky Romero of NJPW is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted:

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Rocky Romero details how a conversation with Tony Khan about the Roppongi Vice tag team sort of opened the door to AEW and NJPW working together. Rocky talks about making his AEW debut on DARK, reuniting with his former tag partner Trent Baretta, and guesting on AEW DYNAMITE in a match against longtime opponent Bryan Danielson. Rocky explains his role in the Forbidden Door PPV, some of his favorite matches from AEW and NJPW’s first joint event, and his hopes for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonour PPV. He also remembers his early days at ROH, winning the ROH World Tag Team title for the first time, and how happy he is to know that ROH’s future and legacy are now in the hands of Tony Khan. Plus, Rocky tells the story behind his eye patch, and reveals his favorite song, movie, TV show, and menu item at McDonald’s in Japan.

– “Warzone” has been announced as the official theme of ROH Death Before Dishonor. The event is set for Saturday, July 23:

– AEW star Dr. Britt Baker reacted to her new Supreme Series action figure shown on display at the Jazwares booth at San Diego Comic-Con: