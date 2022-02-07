wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Honors Briscoes With Hall of Fame Tribute Video, Part 2 of MLW All Access: Jacob Fatu, Wrestlecon Live Event Tickets Now On Sale

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After last week’s announcement that Mark and Jay Briscoe are the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame, ROH has released a video paying tribute to the team. It runs over ten minutes and features highlights o several matches.

– Part two of MLW’s All Access look at Jacob Fatu is now online.

– Tickets are now on sale for all live events at Wrestlecon from March 31 to April 2 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The schedule includes:

March 31:

5 PM – AAA Lucha Libre

9 PM – The 2022 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow.

April 1:

1 PM – Wrestlecon Live Show.

5 PM – New Japan Pro Wrestling

9 PM – Impact Wrestling

April 2:

Wrestlecon Live Show

