Various News: ROH Honors Briscoes With Hall of Fame Tribute Video, Part 2 of MLW All Access: Jacob Fatu, Wrestlecon Live Event Tickets Now On Sale
– After last week’s announcement that Mark and Jay Briscoe are the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame, ROH has released a video paying tribute to the team. It runs over ten minutes and features highlights o several matches.
– Part two of MLW’s All Access look at Jacob Fatu is now online.
– Tickets are now on sale for all live events at Wrestlecon from March 31 to April 2 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The schedule includes:
March 31:
5 PM – AAA Lucha Libre
9 PM – The 2022 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow.
April 1:
1 PM – Wrestlecon Live Show.
5 PM – New Japan Pro Wrestling
9 PM – Impact Wrestling
April 2:
Wrestlecon Live Show
