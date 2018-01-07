Various News: Rusev And Lana Train For Mixed Match Challenge, F1RST Wrestling WrestlePalooza XI Results

– WWE posted video of Rusev and Lana preparing for their team-up in the Mixed Match Challenge together. You can see the post below:

– Skullbuster Radio (via WZ) has the following results from Saturday night’s F1RST Wrestling WrestlePalooza IX in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

* Pre-Show Notes: Sold out crowd, over 1000 people

* Match 1: Lucha Tag Match – Thunder Frog & Wild Cat vs Rob Justice & The Never-ending Scott Story.

Fun match to start the show. Lots of crowd involvement, chanting “meow” for Wildcat

Thunder Frog and Wildcat get the win

“All Ego” Ethan Page interrupted the celebration to attack Wild Cat while cutting a heel promo on Minneapolis until Colt Cabana made the save.

* Match 2: Colt Cabana vs Ethan Page

Cabana had a lot of energy and the crowd loved it

Colt Cabana gets the win

Punk band “Off With Their Heads” played three songs

* Match 3: Intergender Match: Candice LaRae vs Chuck Taylor

LaRae got the upper hand early. And the crowd was excited the whole match. Some Joey Ryan chants

Candice LaRae gets the win

Burlesque performance by Scarlet Revolver.

* Match 4: Fatal Four Way for the Wrestlepalooza Championship: Arik Cannon (C) vs Shane Strickland vs Jason Cade vs Fire Ant

Highflying match but limited because the crowd was allowed to stand against the ring.

Arik Cannon retains The Wrestlepalooza Championship with a brainbuster and the pin.

* Match 5: Air Wolf & Space Monkey vs The Ugly Duckings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy).

Air Wolf was great and the crowd chanted his name a lot. Very fast paced match. At one point Space Monkey sold a vicious tale spot prompting a mixed reaction from the crowd

Air Wolf & Space Monkey pick up the win

After the match, Air Wolf challenged Wrestlepalooza champion Arik Cannon to a title match at the next event!

* Match 6: Chaos 300 beat Cody Rice in a fine match but not that exciting.

Burlesque time again with performer Sweat Pea.

* Match 7: Tag Title No DQ Match – Ryan Cruz vs Darin Corbin

The two stars were longtime tag partners as the North Star Express until Corbin turned on his partner. Winner of this match gets sole possession of the titles and gets to choose their new partner

Lots of big bumps and brawling. Lots of chairs and ladders were used. At one point Cruz took a chair shot from Corbin and was busted open on his forehead

Cruz hit a frog splash off a ladder for the win and to end the evening.

Great night. The crowd stayed hot the entire time.