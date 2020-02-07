Various News: Samir Singh Gets Married, AEW Tickets For St. Louis and Milwaukee On Sale Today, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– Samir Singh married Indian actress Gurpreet Grewal this week in Vancouver, British Columbia. He posted a photo of the two of them to social media.

He wrote: “Thank you for making me a better person, while helping me grow mentally and spiritually. You stood by me no matter what the obstacle was and now life just feels so much more better with you in it.”

She replied: “I Love You…here’s to all we were…all that we are…and all what we are yet to be!”

411 would like to give our congratulations to the two on their marriage.

– Tickets for AEW’s Dynamite tapings in Milwaukee on April 1 and St. Louis on April 8 went on sale today.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports:

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Caribbean Champion Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday.

*Zenshi vs. Dominic Garrini.