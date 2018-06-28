wrestling / News
Various News: Sasha Banks Takes Her Feud With Bayley to Social Media, ROH BITW Hype Videos
– Following a loss on Monday’s Raw in a tag match, Bayley attacked Sasha Banks, telling banks that she wasn’t better than her. The attack came months after the two have been teasing a feud. Banks has been re-tweeting fan comments, continuing the feud on social media…
Sasha brought Bayley to RAW, she helped her to win and then to retain a championship. She saved her many times and almost fought Steph because of her. Bayley is ungrateful 😏 @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/AaucogoySv
– She also posted the following on Instagram…
Thinking about my JOB aka ❤️ being on line thanks to some UNGRATEFUL 32YR OLD WHOS ACTS LIKE THEY’RE 5!!! RAW DIDN’T EVEN GIVE HER A THOUGHT TILL I BROUGHT HER UP AS MY TAG PARTNER!! After ALL IVE DONE FOR HER. WOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN CHAMPION IF IT WASNT FOR ME WATCHING HER BACK. NOW IM FORCED TO GO TO THERAPY LIKE IM THE CRAZY ONE. I DONT HAVE PROBLEMS… IM PERFECT!
– ROH posted the following hype videos for tomorrow’s Best in The World PPV…