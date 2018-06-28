Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Sasha Banks Takes Her Feud With Bayley to Social Media, ROH BITW Hype Videos

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bayley Sasha Banks

– Following a loss on Monday’s Raw in a tag match, Bayley attacked Sasha Banks, telling banks that she wasn’t better than her. The attack came months after the two have been teasing a feud. Banks has been re-tweeting fan comments, continuing the feud on social media…

– She also posted the following on Instagram…

– ROH posted the following hype videos for tomorrow’s Best in The World PPV…



article topics :

Bayley, Sasha Banks, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading