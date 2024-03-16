– As noted, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler will be working Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X during WrestleMania Weekend in Philadelphia. Baszler later commented on the announcement via social media, evoking Bane from The Dark Knight Rises.

Shayna Baszler wrote, “You people merely adopted Bloodsport. I was born in it, molded by it. From Billy Robinson the the gene seed of the Warmaster himself…..BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!! #LimbByLimb”

You people merely adopted Bloodsport. I was born in it, molded by it. From Billy Robinson the the gene seed of the Warmaster himself…..BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!! #LimbByLimb https://t.co/bUluAYJjgs — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 15, 2024

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling:

* UWN TV Champion Jack Banning vs. Zicky Dice

* Peter Avalon issues “The Day One Open Challenge.”

* Savanna Stone vs. Taniya

* Flex McCallion & Jason Levels vs. Guy Cool & a surprise partner

* Also appearing are UWN Champion Danny Limelight, Papo Esco, Matt Vandagriff, UWN Tag Team Champions Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera, Buck Skynyr and more.

– Memphis Wrestling announced the following lineup for Superbout III: