Various News: Shayna Baszler Comments on Bloodsport, UWN Weekend Lineup, Memphis Wrestling Superbout III Night 3 Lineup
– As noted, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler will be working Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X during WrestleMania Weekend in Philadelphia. Baszler later commented on the announcement via social media, evoking Bane from The Dark Knight Rises.
Shayna Baszler wrote, “You people merely adopted Bloodsport. I was born in it, molded by it. From Billy Robinson the the gene seed of the Warmaster himself…..BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!! #LimbByLimb”
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 15, 2024
– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling:
* UWN TV Champion Jack Banning vs. Zicky Dice
* Peter Avalon issues “The Day One Open Challenge.”
* Savanna Stone vs. Taniya
* Flex McCallion & Jason Levels vs. Guy Cool & a surprise partner
* Also appearing are UWN Champion Danny Limelight, Papo Esco, Matt Vandagriff, UWN Tag Team Champions Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera, Buck Skynyr and more.
– Memphis Wrestling announced the following lineup for Superbout III:
It’s the final week of our blockbuster anniversary spectacular – SUPERBOUT III! Will The GunShow be able to recapture his Memphis Heritage Championship from the monster Krule?
It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – We are Memphis Wrestling!
THIS IS AN EXTENDED VERSION THAT DID NOT AIR ON TELEVISION PLATFORMS.
OFFICIAL LINE-UP
COBRA CUP FINALS | K-TOOMER vs MIKE ANTHONY
We open the show with one of the biggest matches on SUPERBOUT III – the King Cobra Cup is on the line, as 2 of the best in the league collide!
HANDICAP GRUDGE MATCH | COLTON & AUSTIN vs BIG SWOLE
Big Swole has a score to settle with Colton Cage and Austin Mulitalo. And Big Swole thinks the best way to do that is 2 on 1, so there’s no outside interference!
WOMEN’S DIVISION GRUDGE MATCH | NYXX vs DDT DIANA TAYLOR
DDT has been waiting on this match for a long time now. After being ridiculed and laughed-at for being injured – DDT looks to get retribution against Nyxx.
MAIN EVENT | MEMPHIS HERITAGE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Will The GunShow be healthy enough to battle and reclaim his stolen Memphis Heritage Championship from the monster Krule & the procurer of chaos Brooklyn?
It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – it’s Memphis Wrestling!