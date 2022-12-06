wrestling / News

Various News: Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw, Synopsis for Tonight’s Tales From the Territories

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Solo Sikoa WWE Crown Jewel Image Credit: WWE

– Fans on social media took note of Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike on Raw, formerly the signature move of his late uncle, Umaga. The anniversary of Umaga’s passing was the day before.

– A new episode of Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Here are the details on tonight’s episode, showcasing Mid-South Wrestling:

MID-SOUTH: BULLETS, BLADES & BAR FIGHTS

“Mid-South Wrestling launched the careers of stars like Junkyard Dog, Jake The Snake Roberts and Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and earned a reputation for its strict locker room code.”

