Various News: Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw, Synopsis for Tonight’s Tales From the Territories
– Fans on social media took note of Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike on Raw, formerly the signature move of his late uncle, Umaga. The anniversary of Umaga’s passing was the day before.
Solo Sikoa paying tribute to Umaga by using the Samoan Spike ruled.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/G8Ci80Fn5L
— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) December 6, 2022
– A new episode of Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Here are the details on tonight’s episode, showcasing Mid-South Wrestling:
MID-SOUTH: BULLETS, BLADES & BAR FIGHTS
“Mid-South Wrestling launched the careers of stars like Junkyard Dog, Jake The Snake Roberts and Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and earned a reputation for its strict locker room code.”
