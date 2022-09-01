wrestling / News

Various News: Stokely Hathaway Deletes Twitter Account, Tony DeVito Hosting Seminar, AEW & Impact Stars Working North East Wrestling Show Next Week

September 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Jade Cargill Stokely Hathaway Image Credit: AEW

– It appears Stokely Hathaway has deleted his Twitter account. As of now, it’s not clear why Stokely Hathaway has deleted his account. Deactivated Twitter accounts can still be reactivated in thirty days.

– The Flower City Wrestling Academy is hosting a pro wrestling seminar with Tony DeVito tomorrow (Sept. 2). More details are available below:

– Northeast Wrestling has a Wrestling Under the Stars event scheduled for Friday, September 9 at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio. Here’s the scheduled lineup:

* Matt Taven vs. Malakai Black,
* Penta Oscuro vs. Derek Dillinger
* IWC Title Match: Jerry Lawler vs. Man Dime Elijah Dean (c)
* John Morrison, Erick Redbeard, and Ricky Starks are also all scheduled to appear.

