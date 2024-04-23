wrestling / News

Various News: Swerve Strickland Art Prints by Rob Schamberger, QT Marshall Set for Title Bout at CCW Conquer Kissimmee

April 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ShopAEW is selling new art prints of Swerve Strickland by former WWE artist Rob Schamberger. You can get a look at the prints below:

– Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) announced that QT Marshall will defend his CCW World Heavyweight Title against David Goldy at CCW Conquer Kissimmee. Here are the details:

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 🚨

It’s time to party with CCW in Central Florida once again! The Last Territory returns to Sun On The Beach on Friday, May 10, 2024!

Experience the hottest monthly event around. Invite your friends, and bring your family!

CCW Presents: Conquer Kissimmee 23
📅 Friday, May 10, 2024
📍 Sun on the Beach
⏰ 8PM Showtime (7PM Doors)

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– QT Marshall is set to defend his CCW World Heavyweight Championship against David Goldy

– Amber Nova gets her one-on-one match with Angélica Risk

– Ozzy Kilmeister looks to become the new Cruiserweight Champion when he challenges Ariel Dominguez

– Will The QROWN continue their historic Tag Team Title reign when they face off against the Heavenly Butterflies?

Plus:
Former WWE star Danny Briggs, Alan Martínez w/ ECW Legend Bill Alfonso, Kelsey Raegan, Eddie Taurus w/ Dr. Eric Christopher, Skitz, and more!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW!
🎟: CCWrestlingFL.com

