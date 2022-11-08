– A new episode of Tales From the Territories airs tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST showcasing Polynesian Pro Wrestling. Here are the details:

Polynesian: Wrestling’s Island Dynasty Promotional material from the episode notes, “Polynesian Pro Wrestling was formed by High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne Johnson, and later run by his grandmother Lia, one of the first female wrestling promoters.”

– As a reminder, tickets go on sale for MLW Blood and Thunder today at 10:00 am EST at MLW2300.com. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 7, 2023.