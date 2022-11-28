wrestling / News

Various News: Synopses For This Week’s Tales From The Territories & Young Rock

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
– Tomorrow’s episode of Vice TV’s Tales from the Territories is titled Evil Heels of the Carolinas and will focus on Jim Crockett Promotions. Accoprding to the promo material, “Jim Crockett Promotions was the cornerstone Territory of the National Wrestling Alliance and the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States.”

– Friday’s episode of Young Rock airs on NBC and comes with the following plot synopsis:

Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.

