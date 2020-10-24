wrestling / News
Various News: The North Invade The Good Brothers’ Whiskey Launch Party, Ronda Rousey Plays More WoW, Sneak Peek of Bayley’s WWE Chronicle
October 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video online, which shows The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) invading the a whiskey launch party for the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson). The two teams will fight for the Impact Wrestling tag team titles tonight at Bound for Glory, along with Ace Fulton & Madman Austin and the champions, the Motor City Machine Guns.
.@OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon crashed @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA's Talk'n Shop Whiskey launch and #BFG2020 nearly got started a day early! https://t.co/EkoRXvBpkC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2020
– WWE has released a preview of the Chronicle special about Bayley.
– Ronda Rousey posted a new video featuring herself playing more World of Warcraft.
