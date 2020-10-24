Various News: The North Invade The Good Brothers’ Whiskey Launch Party, Ronda Rousey Plays More WoW, Sneak Peek of Bayley’s WWE Chronicle

– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video online, which shows The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) invading the a whiskey launch party for the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson). The two teams will fight for the Impact Wrestling tag team titles tonight at Bound for Glory, along with Ace Fulton & Madman Austin and the champions, the Motor City Machine Guns.

– WWE has released a preview of the Chronicle special about Bayley.

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video featuring herself playing more World of Warcraft.