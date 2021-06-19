Various News: Three More Matches Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation, Lee Moriarty Trademarks His Name, Former IIconics File For Trademark

– AEW has announced three more matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which includes three tag team matches.

* Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Vary Morales & Fuego del Sol

* Baron Black & Tamilian Vineesh vs. The Acclaimed

* Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Ryzin & Kal Herro

The previously announced matches include:

* Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express)

* Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* FTR vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* Matt Hardy (w/ HFO) vs. Jora Johl

* Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Matt Hardy)

* Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy & Best Friends)

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston

* Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)

– Lee Moriarty applied to trademark ‘Taigastyle Lee Moriarty’ for: “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

– The former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay applied to trademark ‘The IInspiration’ for: “G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts – IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes“