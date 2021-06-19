wrestling / News
Various News: Three More Matches Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation, Lee Moriarty Trademarks His Name, Former IIconics File For Trademark
– AEW has announced three more matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which includes three tag team matches.
* Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Vary Morales & Fuego del Sol
* Baron Black & Tamilian Vineesh vs. The Acclaimed
* Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Ryzin & Kal Herro
The previously announced matches include:
* Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express)
* Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* FTR vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
* Matt Hardy (w/ HFO) vs. Jora Johl
* Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Matt Hardy)
* Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy & Best Friends)
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston
* Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
#AEWDarkElevation this Monday 6/21 at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @PENTAELZEROM & @MadKing1981 v. @VaryMorales7 & @FuegoDelSol
– #theAcclaimed in tag team action
– @ShawnSpears & @RealWardlow v. @HAILRyzin & @TheKalHerro pic.twitter.com/DZ3RbW4ZUT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021
– Lee Moriarty applied to trademark ‘Taigastyle Lee Moriarty’ for: “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
– The former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay applied to trademark ‘The IInspiration’ for: “G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts – IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes“
