Various News: Tom Lawlor Fighting for PFL in June, Superstars Visit Australia for WWE Now Down Under, Io Shirai’s Top 10 Moments
– MLW’s Tom Lawlor and Professional Fighters League announced this week that Lawlor will be fighting in MMA again on June 17 for PFL. Lawlor is scheduled to face Jordan Young in a light heavyweight bout (see below):
– WWE Now Down Under released a video on WWE superstars Sheamus, Sasha Banks, Carmella, and AJ Styles visiting Australia. You can check out that video below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased Io Shirai’s Top 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments: