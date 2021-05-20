Various News: Tom Lawlor Fighting for PFL in June, Superstars Visit Australia for WWE Now Down Under, Io Shirai’s Top 10 Moments

– MLW’s Tom Lawlor and Professional Fighters League announced this week that Lawlor will be fighting in MMA again on June 17 for PFL. Lawlor is scheduled to face Jordan Young in a light heavyweight bout (see below):

– WWE Now Down Under released a video on WWE superstars Sheamus, Sasha Banks, Carmella, and AJ Styles visiting Australia. You can check out that video below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Io Shirai’s Top 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Moments: