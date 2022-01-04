Various News: Trish Adora Announces the Passing Of Her Mother, Earl Hebner Set To Referee OVW Nightmare Rumble Main Event

– Trish Adora, who signed with Ring of Honor back in September, recently announced the passing of her mother.

“I’ve struggled to find the words, but I can’t. Very unfortunately my mother has passed away. And this is the worst pain I’ve ever felt,” Adora wrote on Twitter.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to Adora and her family.

– Ohio Valley Wrestling will hold its OVW Nightmare Rumble event on Thursday at 7 PM ET in Louisville, Kentucky, and a familiar face will be the referee for the main event.

Earl Hebner is set to serve as the referee for the Title vs. Title Match between OVW Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz and NWA National Champion Chris Adonis.

The event will stream live on FITE.