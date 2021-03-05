Various News: Two More Advance In New Japan Cup, Impact Wrestling Releases Two Free Matches, Top 5 Highlights From Tuesday’s Impact

– The first official New Japan Cup event happened this morning and two more wrestlers have moved on to the next round of the tournament. Toru Yano defeated Bad Luck Fale by countout and Hirooki Goto pinned Taichi. The two join Jeff Cobb, EVIL, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Great-O-Khan in the second round. Cobb and Khan advanced at the 49th Anniversary Show while Tanahashi and EVIL had first round BYEs.

First Korakuen tournament matches test smarts and hearts as Yano and Goto progress. New Japan CUPdatehttps://t.co/IcJHyksZmI#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/0sDSmLoooy — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 5, 2021

– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video with the top five moments from Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV:

– Impact has also released two new free matches: James Storm vs. Rohit Raju from this week’s Before the Impact and Sting vs. Jeff Hardy from March 3, 2011.