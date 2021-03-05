wrestling / News

Various News: Two More Advance In New Japan Cup, Impact Wrestling Releases Two Free Matches, Top 5 Highlights From Tuesday’s Impact

March 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Cup

– The first official New Japan Cup event happened this morning and two more wrestlers have moved on to the next round of the tournament. Toru Yano defeated Bad Luck Fale by countout and Hirooki Goto pinned Taichi. The two join Jeff Cobb, EVIL, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Great-O-Khan in the second round. Cobb and Khan advanced at the 49th Anniversary Show while Tanahashi and EVIL had first round BYEs.

– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video with the top five moments from Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV:

– Impact has also released two new free matches: James Storm vs. Rohit Raju from this week’s Before the Impact and Sting vs. Jeff Hardy from March 3, 2011.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

New Japan Cup, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading