wrestling / News
Various News: Two More Advance In New Japan Cup, Impact Wrestling Releases Two Free Matches, Top 5 Highlights From Tuesday’s Impact
– The first official New Japan Cup event happened this morning and two more wrestlers have moved on to the next round of the tournament. Toru Yano defeated Bad Luck Fale by countout and Hirooki Goto pinned Taichi. The two join Jeff Cobb, EVIL, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Great-O-Khan in the second round. Cobb and Khan advanced at the 49th Anniversary Show while Tanahashi and EVIL had first round BYEs.
First Korakuen tournament matches test smarts and hearts as Yano and Goto progress.
New Japan CUPdatehttps://t.co/IcJHyksZmI#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/0sDSmLoooy
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 5, 2021
今日の撮って出し
出ましたおなじみ後藤さんの顔面崩壊 by タイチのハイキック#njpw #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/TYvoAJBDAi
— sh0112 次回観戦 3/4,5,6 (@sh202479) March 5, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆後楽園大会(3/5)を公開‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP』1回戦‼️
凄まじい激闘‼️タイチの猛攻に後藤グロッキー寸前‼️
果たして勝つのは…⁉️
🆚 @510njpw × @taichi0319
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/DXkvq68tpe
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 5, 2021
.@510njpw "Shoten-Kai"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/lfce5U72R4
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 5, 2021
.@YTR_CHAOS "🏆💥😭"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/gaya2tgcKl
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 5, 2021
– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video with the top five moments from Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV:
– Impact has also released two new free matches: James Storm vs. Rohit Raju from this week’s Before the Impact and Sting vs. Jeff Hardy from March 3, 2011.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Planned To Switch Another Title At Elimination Chamber Before Last Minute Change
- Matt Hardy On Why ‘Broken Matt’ Didn’t Translate Well To AEW
- Chris Jericho Suggests Sting and Paul Wight Were Disrespected By WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Rumors Of Him Having Relationship With Kimberly Page, DDP Earning Respect Of WCW Locker Room