Various News: Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s MLW Super Series, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, Updated Lineup for UWN Weekend TV

– MLW Super Series 2022 is set for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MLW Championship: Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido

* Street Fight: Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu

* Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun Skywalker

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. SB Kento

* MLW Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Winner of Fatal 4-Way

* Lady Shani vs. Lady Fammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada (Winner earns MLW Featherweight Championship bout against Taya Valkyrie)

* Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight

* Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner

* The Samoan SWAT Team also set to appear and more

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of NJPW Strong on New Japan World:

* Peter Avalon vs Adrian Quest

* Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos)

* Taylor Rust, KUSHIDA, Rocky Romero & Beretta vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens, Hikuleo & Juice Robinson)

– Here is the updated weekend TV lineup for UWN Championship Wrestling:

* UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Beef Candy

* Levi Shapiro vs. Vinnie Massaro

* Dom Kubrick vs. Sergio Santana

* Lord Crewe vs. Jason Levi

* El Primohenio vs. Dustin Daniels

* Honest with Jack Banning vs. James Brady