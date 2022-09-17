wrestling / News
Various News: Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s MLW Super Series, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, Updated Lineup for UWN Weekend TV
– MLW Super Series 2022 is set for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* MLW Championship: Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido
* Street Fight: Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu
* Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun Skywalker
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. SB Kento
* MLW Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Winner of Fatal 4-Way
* Lady Shani vs. Lady Fammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada (Winner earns MLW Featherweight Championship bout against Taya Valkyrie)
* Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight
* Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner
* The Samoan SWAT Team also set to appear and more
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of NJPW Strong on New Japan World:
* Peter Avalon vs Adrian Quest
* Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos)
* Taylor Rust, KUSHIDA, Rocky Romero & Beretta vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens, Hikuleo & Juice Robinson)
– Here is the updated weekend TV lineup for UWN Championship Wrestling:
* UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Beef Candy
* Levi Shapiro vs. Vinnie Massaro
* Dom Kubrick vs. Sergio Santana
* Lord Crewe vs. Jason Levi
* El Primohenio vs. Dustin Daniels
* Honest with Jack Banning vs. James Brady
