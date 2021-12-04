wrestling / News
Various News: Weekend ROH TV Lineup, Cary Silkin Set for ROHStrong Podcast, WrestlePro Alaska Crowning a Champion Night 1 Video
December 4, 2021
– Here is this weekend’s ROH TV lineup:
* Non-Title Match: ROH World Champion Bandido vs. PJ Black
* No. 1 Contender’s Match: Willow vs. Mandy Leon
– Former ROH owner Cary Silkin will be the guest for the ROHStrong podcast on Monday, December 6.
– The full video of WrestlePro Alaska Crowning A Champion Night 1 is now available. The event featured the 2021 Dream Sixteen Tournament to crown the first WrestlePro Alaska Champion:
