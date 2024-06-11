wrestling / News

Various News: Who Killed WCW? Preview, the Fingerpoke of Doom, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fingerpoke of Doom, Who Killed WCW Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

– Part 2 of the four-part docuseries, Who Killed WCW?, airs tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out a preview clip and synopsis for tonight’s episode, “The Streak Is Over,” below. Tonight’s episode will showcase the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom on WCW Monday Nitro.

THE STREAK IS OVER
Now the most popular wrestling company on television, WCW hits choppy waters as the show’s main event stars put their own interests and egos ahead of what’s best for the company.

– Here is the lineup for today’s new episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:

* Crockett Cup Tournament: The Fixers vs. Max the Impaler & Judais
* Crockett Cup Tournament: The Spectaculars vs. Cheese & Mike Orlando

