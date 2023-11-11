– The full video is now available for WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 60:

Tormenta gets her shot at the WOW World Championship when she takes on Princess Aussie in our main event! See the debut of Goldie Collins as she strives to be the best in show against Kandi Krush. Tiki and Chantilly team up, Adriana Gambino is back, and more!

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of Memphis Wrestling on FITE:

This week, we attempt to settle the score in one of the biggest grudges in all of Memphis Wrestling – it’s Last Man Standing!

The card is absolutely loaded this week on the fastest hour in pro wrestling!

Official lineup

Winner takes all

Memphis Wrestling Women’s Champion Mackenzie Morgan prepares to defend her title in a winner takes all tag team match! But first, we will hear from Tim Bosby and MKZ!

Trios Tag Team Tournament Match

Big Swole, Colton Cage & ??? vs Nyxx, Matt Williams & Storybook Prince Gaston

We kick off this year’s Memphis Trio’s Tournament in the opening match of the day!

Will BJD follow the Righteous Path?

Reverend Ash Taylor promises to deliver Brother John Dalton as the newest member to follow The Righteous Path. Will BJD join?

Jimmy Blaylock Banned from Memphis?

Rumor has it the fans and staff at Memphis Wrestling are fed up with Jimmy Blaylock and no longer want him around!

Tag Team Challenge Match

La Hustlers vs ???

Barnabas the Producer is in hot water with the LA Hustlers… and they simply want nothing to do with him! But this week, Barnabas has one last chance… and it’s a Tag Team Match for the LA Hustlers.

King Cobra Signs Match

New match-maker King Cobra says he plans to sign the biggest match yet!

AEW Star Brandon Cutler

You read that correctly. Brandon Cutler is in Memphis Wrestling! But why?

Main Event | The Final Battle | Last Man Standing

Tim Grind vs Simon

This is IT. No rules. No count outs. No disqualifications. Who will be the Last Man Standing?

It’s an all new Memphis Wrestling – the fastest hour in pro wrestling!