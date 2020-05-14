Various News: WWE Playlist Showcases the Best of In Your House, Bret Hart vs. Hakushi Full Match Video, Yoshinobu Kanemaru Reveals His Best Finish

– With WWE announcing the return of In Your House to NXT this summer, WWE released a new Playlist video featuring the Best of In Your House. You can check out that WWE Playlist video below.

– Also for In Your House, WWE released a full match video featuring Bret Hart vs. Hakushi from the first WWE In Your House event in 1995. You can view the full match video below.

– NJPW released a new video where Yoshinobu Kanemaru talks about the best finish of his career. You can check out that video clip below.