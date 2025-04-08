– The Pittsburgh Pirates are holding a WWE Night on May 10 at PNC Park for the Pirates vs. the Atlanta Braves. Attendees will be able to receive a bobblehead with the Pittsburgh Pirate dressed in a WWE YEET shirt and wearing Yeet glasses. Here’s the full announcement:

The WWE is coming to PNC Park, get ready for the most electrifying night of entertainment and unleash your inner wrestling fan at the ballpark as we celebrate WWE Night! Step into the ring with us for an action-packed evening where the excitement of America’s pastime meets the larger-than-life WWE Universe. In addition to watching the Pirates take on the Braves, this ticket also includes an exclusive Pirate Parrot x WWE bobblehead, featuring WWE Superstar Jey Uso #Yeet. WWE Superstars will also be on-hand to throw out the first pitch. Plus, the first 20,000 fans will also take home an additional exclusive item featuring a collaboration with the WWE and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Don’t miss out – grab your tickets today! *Please Note this is a Special Ticket Event, in order to get the Pirate Parrot x WWE bobblehead you must purchase your ticket through this special link.

Tickets for the game are available HERE.

– Former WWE Superstar Swoggle will be appearing at a Fightin’ Phils game for Wrestling Night on July 18:

Fightin Phils to Welcome Professional Wrestler “Swoggle” on July 18 VIP and Bobblehead Packages Available Now (Reading, PA) – The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce that professional wrestler “Swoggle” will be coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 18. Swoggle will be in attendance for that night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 5 p.m. The night will also feature postgame fireworks. Swoggle is currently signed to a Legends contract with the WWE and performs on the independent circuit. He also had a tenure in Impact Wrestling. Swoggle made his WWE debut in 2006 and won the Cruiserweight Championship. Fans can purchase a Swoggle VIP Meet and Greet Package. The package includes a VIP Meet and Greet from 5-6 p.m., a photo opportunity, an item autographed and a bobble head. Fans can purchase a Blue Box seat with the meet and greet for $61 or a green box seat for $58. Additionally, fans can get a blue box seat and a bobblehead for $41, while a green box seat with bobblehead is $38. Swoggle will be greeting fans for free for a limited time in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza when the game begins. Tickets for all package options can be purchased HERE. The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

– Memphis Wrestling announced that the promotion will hold live matches on Saturday, April 10 at the Memphis Showboats UFL game at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Houston Roughnecks. Here are the details: