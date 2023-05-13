– CTV News reports that WWE Next In Line (NIL) athlete Keshaun Moore has signed with the CFL team The Saskatchewan Roughriders. Moore plans on pursuing wrestling once finishes his football career.

Moore said on WWE, “They [WWE] reached out to me about a year ago and it’s been a good partnership with them during this time. I’ve never wrestled in my life but yeah, I have that going on as well as football.”

– The XFL released an opening video for the championship game: