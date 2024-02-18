Veda Scott on If She’d Do Commentary For Other Sports

In an interview with Fightful, Veda Scott spoke about the possibility of doing commentary for sports other than pro wrestling.

She said: “So when you say baseball, that comes up a lot, honestly, in my life. It makes me think of the scene in Seinfeld where George is trying to figure out what he could for a job and he’s like, ‘Baseball announcer,’ and Jerry’s like, ‘Usually it’s like ex-players that they hire.’ But that’s kind of what wrestling commentary is. So that’s my version of that. But no, I kinda do do commentary over everything in my life. It’s in my head. I’m just constantly narrating things and also I think that’s why I really enjoy doing Twitch streaming and things like that. Because it’s just talking to nothing.”