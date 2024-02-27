Veda Scott On Importance Of Making Connections With Fans Online

Veda Scott says that making connections with fans is currently the paramount thing in their career. Scott works as a commentator for a number of independent promotions and also streams on Twitch; they are active on social media as well. Scott spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and discussed how important making that connection is for them.

“Oh, yeah,” Scott said. “Honestly it is the most important thing in terms of my career right now, is just this connection through things like Twitch, things like streaming. Even just social media because we had a stream the other night where we had all thee people who—sometimes we get to meet them at shows, sometimes we don’t—but we’ve connected online. It’s become such a huge thing.”

They continued, “It’s so much fun. It’s so much fun to finally meet them in person. Any time you’re on one of Speedball’s streams or my streams and you meet us in person, and you’re comfortable letting us know your Twitch name, please do. Because we love meeting people from Twitch.”