Veda Scott To Join MLW At Fightland

Veda Scott is heading in MLW and will make her debut at MLW Fightland. MLW announced on Wednesday that Scott will debut as part of the MLW broadcast team at the November 18th show in Philadelphia.

The announcement from the company reads:

MLW today announced Veda Scott will join MLW at MLW FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Accomplished pro wrestler, commentator, interviewer, and broadcast journalist Veda Scott debuts as a part of the MLW broadcast team where Veda will get scoops, interviews and exclusives.

As MLW’s insider, expect Veda to ask the tough questions and give viewers an all access pass behind the scenes and ringside.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Veda since their time in Ring of Honor and we’re delighted to have Veda be a part of MLW’s broadcasts starting at FIGHTLAND,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Veda is one of the few in their position that’s been there and done it all around the world from being a multi-time champion to breaking barriers as a member of the New Japan broadcast team. We’re delighted to welcome Veda as an insider on MLW programming.”

