Velvet Sky Reveals Why She Retired, Praises Current Knockouts

Velvet Sky spoke with The Hannibal TV for a new interview discussing her retirement from the ring, the current Impact Knockouts roster and more.

On retiring from the ring: “Well, I wrestled for fifteen years and as a wrestler, we all have a shelf life, so I mean, after fifteen years of bumping and getting thrown around the ring, I just decided that I want to be able to stand up straight and be healthy when I’m sixty, so I just knew that it was my time. I had so much fun in my career, traveled the world, met awesome fans, wrestled in so many memorable matches and now I’m just a fan of outside the ring.”

On her run with the Beautiful People: “All the girls that were in The Beautiful People: Angelina Love, Lacey Von Erich, Madison Rayne, they’re all awesome. They were so much fun to work with. We were like sisters. We had so much fun on the road together and I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls, really.”

On women’s wrestling today: “All the women in the wrestling industry work really really hard, so I mean, everyone is killing it and doing their thing right now, so much props to them.”

On the current Impact women’s roster: “There’s no more original Knockouts there. I think Gail Kim was the last one; but, that’s OK because there’s a new crop of girls in there now and they are awesome. They are killin’ it. They tear it up each week. I don’t get to watch as much as I’d like to, but they have a really solid group of girls in the Knockouts Division now and I’m super proud of them all.”

On what she’s been doing since she retired: “I’m a personal trainer. I do personal training out of Connecticut and I love the wrestling business. I love going out and meeting the fans still, so I retired from in-ring action, but I still go out and do comic-cons and wrestling shows and conventions and stuff, meet all the awesome fans. I just don’t get physical anymore, so between traveling and personal training that’s kinda what’s going on with me right now.”