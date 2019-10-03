WWE News: Velveteen Dream Getting His Own Action Figure, This Week’s Hidden Gems Feature Smackdown Dark Matches, New WWE T-Shirts

– NXT has announced on Twitter that The Velveteen Dream is getting his first-ever action figure from Mattel, as part of the Mattel WWE Elite Collection Series 72.

– The following Hidden Gems have been added to the WWE Network today:

SmackDown Taping Dark Match 11/29/2001 – Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton face off as phenoms [Duration: 00:08:17]

Before they would go on to dominate the WWE landscape for nearly two decades, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton face off in this rarely seen contest.

SmackDown Taping Dark Match 01/03/2002 – Brock Lesnar before he was “The Next Big Thing” [Duration: 00:06:27]

An up-and-coming Brock Lesnar gives Rico one of the toughest challenges of his career.

SmackDown Taping Dark Match 03/23/2007 – Kofi Kingston and The Miz’s early showdown [Duration: 00:08:10]

Kofi Kingston shows The Miz the definition of awesome as he battles the cocky superstar in The Miz’s hometown of Cleveland.

SmackDown Taping Dark Match 12/14/2007 – A young Kofi Kingston faces an extreme opponent [Duration: 00:08:20]

Before winning multiple WWE titles, Kofi Kingston takes on former ECW Champion, Steve Corino, in this rarely seen match.

– WWE is selling a new “Smackdown” T-shirt for The Rock, a new “See You In Hell” shirt for Bray Wyatt and new NXT shirts for Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa.