Victim of BJ Whitmer Speaks Out, Details What He Did To Her

As previously reported, BJ Whitmer was fired from AEW following his arrest for domestic violence and burglary. Whitmer was arrested on June 4th in Boone County, Kentucky and charges with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree. His alleged victim spoke to News 19 in Boone County under condition of anonymity, providing details on what happened.

She noted that she did not feel safe, as Whitmer was released eight days after his arrest on $25,000 cash bond. The police report noted that Whitmer “grabbed her by the throat and threw her down on the couch, where he began strangling her.”

She said: “I was literally fighting for my life. I came into my house, and he was standing at the top of my steps waiting for me. And he squeezed tighter and said, ‘I’m going to f****** kill you. Do you hear me? I’m going to kill you!’ And once we got to the point of where we stopped moving, and then he continued choking me, I absolutely knew. Instead of coughing, I lied and said, ‘I already called the cops,’ and the second I said that he let go.”

GRAPHIC CONTENT: My local news station just now did a story on BJ Whitmer a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/0aCnmjSlr2 — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) June 21, 2023

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.