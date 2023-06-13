AEW Fires BJ Whitmer Following Domestic Violence, Burglary Charges

AEW has released producer BJ Whitmer following an arrest on charges of domestic violence and burglary. Fightful reports that Whitmer was arrested on June 4th in Boone County, Kentucky and charges with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

Strangulation in the first degree is described as a situation in which one person chokes another and causes an injury in the process. Burglary in the second degree references non-residential burglaries. Whitmer was released on June 12th on a bond of $25,000, with the release comment in the file stating “FINAL RELEASE.”

PWInsider reports that there’s no word yet on the specific circumstances around the incident and that the case needs to go before a grand jury before he is indicted. No court date is listed at this time.

AEW issued a statement which read:

“B.J. Whitmer has been terminated following his arrest on domestic violence charges. While talent and staff are ultimately responsible for their own personal actions, this behavior is intolerable within AEW. AEW has reached out to offer support to those impacted by his behavior.”