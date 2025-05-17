Victoria Crawford Reveals How TNA Debut Came About

Victoria Crawford has joined TNA, and she recently revealed how her debut at TNA Rebellion came about. Crawford made an appearance in the crowed and confronted Masha Slamovich at last month’s PPV, and she spoke on Gabby AF about how it all came together.

“It’s really just a blessing, a miracle,” Crawford said (per Fightful). “It kind of came out of nowhere. Doing appearances, I ran into Tommy Dreamer. I made a mention that I was interested in going to TNA. At first, I didn’t know or consider as a talent. My approach was to kind of help the girls, whether it was produce….I had seen co-workers come in like Gail Kim or Mickie James, and they want to be of aid. I was kind of focused there.”

He continued, “Then, I got there, and the environment was so positive. Being able to be amongst our industry people and bring up stories, it made me have that nostalgic FOMO. The opportunity presented itself ot wrestle Brittnie Brooks and it was, ‘Yeah, let’s rock and roll.'”

Crawford is set to face Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Under Siege.