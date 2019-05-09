wrestling / News
Various News: Video Highlights of NXT and NXT UK, Naomi and Titus O’Neil Thank Teachers, Smash Wrestling Announces Partnership With OWE
May 9, 2019
– WWE has released video highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK, which you can see below.
– WWE has also released a video of Naomi and Titus O’Neil thanking the teachers who influenced their lives.
– SMASH Wrestling in Canada has announced a partnership with China’s Oriental Wrestling Entertainment.
We are very happy to announce that through recent talks we have entered a partnerships with China’s Oriental Wrestling Entertainment @ORIENTALWRESTL1 that we expect to be mutually beneficial. We look forward to announcing more on this partnership soon! pic.twitter.com/QZGwXEtBrM
— Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) May 8, 2019
