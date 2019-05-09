wrestling / News

Various News: Video Highlights of NXT and NXT UK, Naomi and Titus O’Neil Thank Teachers, Smash Wrestling Announces Partnership With OWE

May 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle Adam Cole NXT

– WWE has released video highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK, which you can see below.

– WWE has also released a video of Naomi and Titus O’Neil thanking the teachers who influenced their lives.

– SMASH Wrestling in Canada has announced a partnership with China’s Oriental Wrestling Entertainment.

