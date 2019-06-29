wrestling / News
Villain Enterprises Reveal New ROH Six-Man Title Belts (Video)
June 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Villain Enterprises revealed new ROH Six-Man Championship title belts before Best in the World. You can see video below of Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King showing off the newly-designed title belts ahead of their match with PJ Black, Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams at the PPV.
You can see our live coverage of the PPV here.
New 6 man tag team championships revealed! #villain ☔️ pic.twitter.com/GlnsVtJNCM
— Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) June 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In
- Even More on When Bischoff and Heyman Will Assume New Creative Roles, If XFL Had Anything To Do With It
- Tommy Dreamer Reveals That He Considered Murdering Paul Heyman and Himself At WrestleMania 17
- Mark Henry Recalls Threatening Shawn Michaels Backstage After Crutches Prank, How Vince McMahon Reacted To It