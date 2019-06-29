wrestling / News

Villain Enterprises Reveal New ROH Six-Man Title Belts (Video)

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Villain Enterprises

– Villain Enterprises revealed new ROH Six-Man Championship title belts before Best in the World. You can see video below of Marty Scurll, PCO and Brody King showing off the newly-designed title belts ahead of their match with PJ Black, Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams at the PPV.

You can see our live coverage of the PPV here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Villain Enterprises, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading