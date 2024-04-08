Villano III Jr. Announced For MLW Azteca Lucha

Villano III Jr. will compete at MLW Azteca Lucha. MLW issued the following:

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Villano III Jr. will make his MLW debut at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

Prepare to witness the next chapter in one of Mexico’s most storied wrestling legacies as Villano III Jr. steps into the spotlight at MLW AZTECA LUCHA on Saturday, May 11.

Born into the illustrious Villano dynasty, Villano III Jr. carries on the proud tradition of his legendary forebears, including his father, the iconic Villano III, and his grandfather, the revered Ray Mendoza. As a third-generation luchador, Villano III Jr. has been on a journey to greatness from a young age, honing his skills in the ring since his early teenage years.

At just 25 years old, Villano III Jr. boasts an impressive 11-year career, demonstrating a level of experience beyond his years. Adorned in the iconic pink mask that his predecessors made famous, he embodies the essence of the Villano lineage, carrying on their legacy with pride.

Standing 5’8″ tall and weighing in at 181 lbs, Villano III Jr. is a formidable middleweight competitor whose agility and aerial prowess are second to none. With signature moves like the Corkscrew Moonsault and the devastating Villano Driver, he can devastate adversaries with speed and precision.

Often teaming with his brother, El Hijo del Villano III, Villano III Jr. is a member of the El Triangulo faction in CMLL, alongside his older brother and Zandokan Jr. Together, they form a formidable trio that has left a trail of destruction in their wake.

Villano III Jr. is a master of the air, twisting his body and executing maneuvers that defy both imagination and gravity. Don’t miss your chance to witness the future of lucha libre as Villano III Jr. brings his electrifying talents to MLW AZTECA LUCHA in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Azteca TrillerTV+ card

beIN SPORTS card

Featuring:

•MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico

•Último Guerrero

•El Felino

•Bárbaro Cavernario

•Atlantis Jr.

•Magnus

•Star Jr.

•Averno

•Virus

•Villano III Jr.

•Guerrero Maya Jr.

•Okumura

More matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

