Vince McMahon Reportedly High On Bayley, Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair
August 7, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon had a meeting with creative and other staff on July 31 that lasted four hours. It was described as ‘brutal’ and McMahon reportedly wasn’t approving of ideas, which led to the chaos this week. However, it was also noted that McMahon talked ‘forever’ about how much he loves Bayley and her new persona.
McMahon also reportedly said that he sees Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair as future singles stars.
