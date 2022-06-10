Vince McMahon Reportedly Shopping Memoir To Publishers

The New York Post reports that Vince McMahon is said to be looking for a publisher for a potential memoir and pitched the idea this week. The pitch compares the book to Phil Knight’s Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike.

A source said: “It’s essentially his memoir about building WWE. There have been other bios on him and WWE in the past, but this is very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life.”

It is being represented by Vigliano Associates, which have handled books by Mike Tyson, Mark Messier, Kevin Garnett, Willie Nelson and Trisha Yearwood.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it would be the story of how McMahon built up the WWE from his own perspective. The idea is to go head-to-head with the book Ringmaster from Abraham Riesman, about McMahon, that will be released in early 2023 from Simon & Shuster. Riesman has been working on the book since 2020 and it didn’t have any help from WWE or McMahon. According to the Observer, “just about everyone else” talked with him about it, however. The Post describes Ringmaster as a “juicy read.”