Vince McMahon To Kick Off Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Updated Lineup

August 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that Vince McMahon himself will open tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. It will be the first WWE show inside the Thunderdome, acting as a test run before Summerslam on Sunday. All WWE shows, with the exception of NXT, will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando for the foreseeable future. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:

* Vince McMahon to kick off show
* Big E vs. Sheamus
* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado
* Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

