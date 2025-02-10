Vince McMahon, Undertaker, Mercedes Mone & More In Attendance At Super Bowl LIX

A number of wrestling-related people were in attendance at Super Bowl LIX including Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, Mercedes Mone and more. The former WWE CEO was in attendance at the game as were The Undertaker, Shane McMahon, Mone, and Gail Kim.

You can see pics of the five below. As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan also attended the game, which saw the Philadephia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40 – 22.