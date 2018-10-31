Vinny Marseglia On His Earliest Memories Of Pro Wrestling, His First Halloween Costume, More

ROH posted a new 10 questions with Vinny Marseglia, discussing early wrestling memories, Halloween costumes, and more…

On His Career Path If Not For Wrestling: I enjoy being creative, so I think I would have tried to get an opportunity as a special effects artist. I would have looked into the Tom Savini school at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen, Pa. Professional wrestling was always the ultimate goal, and it lets me show that creativity I know I have.

On His Earliest Memories Of Pro Wrestling: The early ‘90s when I was about 6 years old. My entire family — father, aunts, uncles, cousins — we would all meet up at my grandmother’s just a street away from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., and would walk to the events every time they came around. I still remember sitting on my father’s shoulders watching the (Ultimate) Warrior tear out of a body bag after a match with The Undertaker.

On His Favorite Halloween Costume: My favorite costume as a kid was Michael Myers. I’d bounce back and forth being all the horror icons. My mother got me into Halloween and horror at a very young age. She used to dress up and act as a prop to scare the neighborhood. People are still terrified to come to our house, even when it’s not Halloween. Ask Matt (Taven) and TK (O’Ryan) about my family.

On The Best Advice He’s Been Given In His Career: Don’t be afraid to be who you are. It was told to me many times during my career by many people. You can now see why I’d be somewhat cautious.

On A Subject He Wants To Know More About: What it’s like to be the Ring of Honor World Television Champion and call it “Ring Of Horror TV.” Sounds good, doesn’t it?